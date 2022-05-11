PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A nursing home resident was arrested after it was reported he killed another resident in his room at the facility early Wednesday morning.

WESH 2 News reported police arrested 72-year-old Cliff Mody later that afternoon.

According to the report, the Flagler County Sheriff Office was called to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care around 2 a.m. where they found a woman resident not breathing and with facial injuries on a bed in Mody’s room.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WESH.

WESH reported Mody admitted to killing the victim and told staff he attacked the woman after she came into his room.

According to the news station, staff said the incident happened at the facility, but law enforcement said residents don’t have freedom of movement there.

Mody was charged with second-degree murder and is being held with no bond, WESH reported.