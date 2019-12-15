Florida nursing assistant steals rings off 88-year-old patient’s fingers

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (WESH) – A nursing assistant in Winter Garden, Florida, is accused of stealing and then pawning rings belonging to an 88-year-old woman.

Jakovee Gray is accused of stealing two gold rings off the fingers of a woman who lives at the nursing home where she works.

Police said they were called to the nursing home in mid-November after a resident walked out of her room and began yelling that someone had stolen her rings.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim said a nursing assistant asked to clean the rings when she came into the room to remove a breakfast tray.

As the victim was describing who took the ring to a supervisor at the nursing home, Gray walked down the hall and the woman identified her as the person who stole the rings, the affidavit said.

Police said they questioned Gray and searched her but did not find a ring.

According to an arrest affidavit, just an hour and a half after that interaction with police, Gray pawned the ring at a pawn shop in Haines City.

Police said they were able to confirm through the victim’s son that the rings were in fact the ones missing. He told police that his late father had given the rings to his mother while they were still in Cuba.

Gray faces a charge of grand theft and exploitation of the elderly.

