DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — An in-home nurse got put behind bars after she was allegedly caught stealing from her patient to get plastic surgery, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating the situation on April 4 when the victim, an 88-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s, got a bill in the mail for $7,160.11.

The bill was for a credit card that, according to her husband, no one signed up for.

Deputies said further investigation found that a $7,000 charge was made for multiple surgeries at the Moon Plastic Surgery in Miami for Tiffany Acuna, 31.

Acuna, who also went by the name Tiffany Kent, worked for American In-Home Care as a nurse until she was suspended on April 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When a detective contacted Acuna about the allegations via phone, she initially denied applying for a credit card in the victim’s name and denied receiving cosmetic surgery,” the sheriff’s office said. “Acuna later contacted the victim’s husband requesting a meeting to set up a repayment plan.”

However, when she arrived at the victim’s home with $1,500 in cash and a loan agreement Thursday morning, she found that detectives were already waiting for her.

The sheriff’s office said Acuna alleged that the victim let her use her ID to get the credit card to pay for the surgery.

Acuna was charged with grand theft and fraudulent use of ID without consent of a victim 60 or older and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.