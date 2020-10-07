Florida newlyweds killed in small plane crash in Colorado

TELLURIDE, Colo. (WFLA) – Authorities in Colorado say two newlyweds from Florida died when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Telluride.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office in Colorado says that 30-year-old Costas John Sivyllis and 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar, of Port Orange, died in Monday’s crash in Ingram Basin, east of Telluride in the San Juan Mountains.

The couple had just married four days before in Telluride, and authorities said they’d been documenting an adventure-filled honeymoon online for their friends and families to follow.

Both worked in the airline industry; he was a United Airlines pilot and a flight instructor.

The couple was heading back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel.

The NTSB is handling the investigation.

