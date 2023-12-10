WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A newlywed couple’s joy ended in tragedy after they were murdered Saturday morning, according to news reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a shooting that left a man and a woman dead at a home on Summit Run Circle in West Palm Beach.

“I heard what sounded like gunshots, but I thought people were just working on someone’s roof so I ignored it and went into the house and then later when I went back outside that’s when I saw all the police activity out here,” Neighbor Dicter Pineda told WPTV.

Detectives said they arrested a person of interest, Sony Josaphat, on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths.

While authorities have not officially identified the victims, WPTV reported that a woman at the scene who said she was the female victim’s sister had only just gotten married on Dec. 2 to the male victim. While no names were reported, WPTV did receive a wedding photo of the couple.

“She has never been as happy as she was now,” the victim’s sister said to WPTV.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the homicide, with a member of the victims’ church calling it “horrific.”