NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Florida newlyweds have been charged with domestic violence just hours after their wedding ceremony.

According to WBBH, Naples police responded to the Hilton Hotel on 9th Street North early Sunday morning, after reports of a fight between a bride and groom.

When police arrived 32-year-old Stefanie Ginas’ gown was covered in blood and had a torn strap.

According to WBBH, Ginas told police she got into a fight with her husband, 43-year-old John Gerhard, over his brother.

Gerhard told police his bride head-butted him and broke his nose.

WBBH reports the couple refused medical treatment, despite blood on both their faces and throughout their hotel room.

Both have been charged with battery.