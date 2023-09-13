TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Wednesday the arrest of an alleged neo-Nazi demonstrator who hung swastikas and other antisemitic banners over I-4 in Orlando.

Authorities said on June 10, Cape Canaveral resident Jason Brown and others hung their antisemitic banners over I-4 in Orlando without receiving written permission, which is against state law.

FDLE agents said Brown claims to be a member of “Order of the Black Sun,” an antisemitic, extremist group. As a result of his alleged demonstrations, Brown was charged with criminal mischief.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists,” FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner said. “On behalf of Colonel Gary L. Howze, II, and the nearly 2,000 FHP State Troopers… thank you Gov. DeSantis, for working to rid this state of intimidation, vitriol, and hate directed towards people of faith.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269, which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support of law enforcement and for the signing of HB 269, giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country, Florida.”