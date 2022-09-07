TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.

According to Cocoa police, homes within a half-mile area around the backyard were evacuated. Authorities were originally called to put out a camper fire but found explosives once the fire was extinguished.

“Some of [the explosives] had been going off throughout the night causing damage to the home,” a post from Cocoa police said.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to remove the hazard.

It was not immediately clear the type or quantity of explosives found in the backyard.

