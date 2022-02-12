Florida National Guard members removed from Ukraine

A man walks past the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the State Department plans to announce Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave. The State Department would not comment. The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida National Guard members stationed in Ukraine were ordered to temporarily leave the country, according to the Pentagon.

A statement from Press Secretary John F. Kirby said that the 160 service members from the 53rd Infantry Combat Team would be repositioned to another location in Europe.

The decision was made out of caution as Russia is expected to take military action in Ukraine at any moment, according to U.S. officials.

“The Secretary made this decision out of an abundance of caution — with the safety and security of our personnel foremost in mind — and informed by the State Department’s guidance on U.S. personnel in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression.”

The Florida National Guard was deployed to Ukraine to help mentor their military in Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine. The troops have been there since November 2021.