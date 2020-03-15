Florida National Guard activates medical task force to help combat spread of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida National Guard announced Sunday it is activating a special task force to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The group called Task Force – Medical is made up of medical professionals who will support the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

The Florida National Guard has called up all of it's medical professionals to form Task Force – Medical. Our #Soldiers and #Airmen are supporting the @HealthyFla Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County. #COVID19#FloridaFirst #RightReadyRelelvant pic.twitter.com/ldtfpKUv4j — FloridaNationalGuard (@FLGuard) March 15, 2020

As of 1:45 a.m. Sunday, there are over 100 Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Broward County currently has 36 of those positive cases.

Below are the latest numbers on the Florida Department of Health’s website:

Positive Cases of COVID-19

107 – Florida Residents

7 – Florida Residents Diagnosed and Isolated Outside of Florida

9 – Non-Florida Residents

Deaths

4 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

678

Number of Pending Test Results

454

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

410 – currently being monitored

1497 – people monitored to date

