Florida National Guard activates medical task force to help combat spread of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida National Guard announced Sunday it is activating a special task force to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The group called Task Force – Medical is made up of medical professionals who will support the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.
As of 1:45 a.m. Sunday, there are over 100 Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Broward County currently has 36 of those positive cases.
Below are the latest numbers on the Florida Department of Health’s website:
Positive Cases of COVID-19
- 107 – Florida Residents
- 7 – Florida Residents Diagnosed and Isolated Outside of Florida
- 9 – Non-Florida Residents
Deaths
- 4 – Florida Residents
Number of Negative Test Results
- 678
Number of Pending Test Results
- 454
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring
- 410 – currently being monitored
- 1497 – people monitored to date
