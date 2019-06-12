Florida named the 2nd most fun state in America

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida may be a lot of things, but at least it’s fun!
The state rides California’s coattails as the second most fun in America, according to a list from Wallethub.
Wallethub compared all 50 states based on 26 metrics related to entertainment, recreation and nightlife.
Florida was in the top percentile for most restaurants per capita, tying both California and New York. It came in third for golf courses.
With the constant heat keeping residents in shape, the state is fourth for fitness centers. It ranked sixth for arts, entertainment, and arts establishments.
Here are the top 10:
California
Florida
New York
Washington
Colorado
Nevada
Minnesota
Pennsylvania
Oregon
Texas
