Florida murder suspect kills himself after police shootout

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida murder suspect is dead after a shootout with deputies that began when investigators following him pulled over his Uber driver in a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with deputies. The suspect wasn’t hit by the deputies’ gunfire. He fled to a building about a block away, where deputies found blood.

The officers thought he had been wounded, but later determined he fatally shot himself. The department posted a photo of a gun between the dead suspect’s legs.

Re: Deputy Involved Shooting. PBSO TAC Units had probable cause to affect an arrest on a felony suspect that was seen driving, in a red vehicle, in the area of Evergreen Drive and 9th Street, Lake Park. pic.twitter.com/Lle7CK0A2C — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 23, 2021

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officer involved shootings. Neither were injured.