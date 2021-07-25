Florida murder suspect kills himself after police shootout

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida murder suspect is dead after a shootout with deputies that began when investigators following him pulled over his Uber driver in a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with deputies. The suspect wasn’t hit by the deputies’ gunfire. He fled to a building about a block away, where deputies found blood.

The officers thought he had been wounded, but later determined he fatally shot himself. The department posted a photo of a gun between the dead suspect’s legs.

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol for officer involved shootings. Neither were injured.

