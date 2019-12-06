Florida movie theater cancels showing tied to George Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

FLORIDA (CNN/WFLA) – A Florida movie theater has canceled the showing of a documentary about the Trayvon Martin shooting.
Coral Gables Art Cinema posted on Twitter Wednesday — saying it did not know the details surrounding the screening of “The Trayvon hoax: unmasking the witness fraud that divided America.”
It says the event was private but now won’t take place.
The documentary was to be screened Thursday in tandem with a news conference with George Zimmerman who has filed a lawsuit against the martin family.
Zimmerman’s attorney canceled the news conference late Wednesday with plans to reschedule.
Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal 2012 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.
But according to the lawsuit, he believes there was a conspiracy to frame him and is planning to sue Martin’s family, their attorneys and prosecutors for damages faced in excess of $100 million.