Florida movie theater cancels showing tied to George Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (CNN/WFLA) – A Florida movie theater has canceled the showing of a documentary about the Trayvon Martin shooting.

Coral Gables Art Cinema posted on Twitter Wednesday — saying it did not know the details surrounding the screening of “The Trayvon hoax: unmasking the witness fraud that divided America.”

It says the event was private but now won’t take place.

The documentary was to be screened Thursday in tandem with a news conference with George Zimmerman who has filed a lawsuit against the martin family.

Zimmerman’s attorney canceled the news conference late Wednesday with plans to reschedule.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal 2012 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

But according to the lawsuit, he believes there was a conspiracy to frame him and is planning to sue Martin’s family, their attorneys and prosecutors for damages faced in excess of $100 million.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss