Florida movie theater cancels showing tied to George Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

FLORIDA (CNN/WFLA) – A Florida movie theater has canceled the showing of a documentary about the Trayvon Martin shooting.

Coral Gables Art Cinema posted on Twitter Wednesday — saying it did not know the details surrounding the screening of “The Trayvon hoax: unmasking the witness fraud that divided America.”

Coral Gables Art Cinema was not aware of all of the details surrounding this private rental and has made a decision to cancel the rental. https://t.co/bpgmbT3Df7 — Coral Gables Art Cinema (@gablescinema) December 4, 2019

It says the event was private but now won’t take place.

The documentary was to be screened Thursday in tandem with a news conference with George Zimmerman who has filed a lawsuit against the martin family.

Zimmerman’s attorney canceled the news conference late Wednesday with plans to reschedule.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the fatal 2012 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

But according to the lawsuit, he believes there was a conspiracy to frame him and is planning to sue Martin’s family, their attorneys and prosecutors for damages faced in excess of $100 million.