Florida motorcyclist killed in crash with bear, troopers say

Florida

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man operating a motorcycle was killed on Thursday after colliding with a bear in Marion County Thursday night, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11 p.m. Officials said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Road 40, west of U.S. 19. The front of the motorcycle struck a bear that was in the westbound lane, according to the report. The motorcycle then overturned on its left side and the driver was separated from the motorcycle. The motorcycle and bear ended up in the westbound lane of State Road 40.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet, according to the report. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

