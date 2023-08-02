LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was arrested Tuesday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he allegedly fled from them with a 5-year-old child onboard.

At 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said they saw a black motorcycle traveling on Bayshore Drive near the Love’s Travel Stop when they noticed a young child was sitting in front of the motorcyclist.

According to FHP, as troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcyclist, 42-year-old Walter Roger Lang, “accelerated to a high rate of speed and fled” the area.

A short while later, around 5:15 p.m., troopers reported seeing the same motorcycle stopped at a Circle K gas station on Laurel Lane.

After seeing the same motorcycle, FHP arrested Lang for fleeing, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and child neglect. The 42-year-old was booked into the Lee County Jail.