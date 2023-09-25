KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a 28-year-old murder case.

On May 24, 1995, a woman was found dead in a drainage ditch along a South Carolina highway. Her remains would go unidentified until Dec. 2022, when DNA analysis revealed they belonged to Maria Telles-Gonzalez, who was believed to have been murdered in Florida.

Telles-Gonzalez, a 36-year-old wife and mother of three, disappeared after sending her children to school and was never reported missing. She lived in Kissimmee and visited Puerto Rico in the days leading up to her disappearance, according to FDLE.

FDLE investigators have found a person of interest in the murder case, but they need help identifying him. The man, only known to investigators as “Carlos,” was Telles-Gonzalez’s friend or possibly a boyfriend.

Two photos of Carlos in 1995 and one age-progression image (right). Courtesy: FDLE

Carlos is believed to have lived in the Orlando area. He is likely 5’8″-5’10” tall and speaks both Spanish and English, according to people familiar with Carlos.

Anyone with information about Maria Telles-Gonzalez’s disappearance or murder is encouraged to call cold case investigator Bob Bromage at (843) 816-8013 or via email at robertb@bcgov.net.