Florida mother screams, battles man who grabbed her 4-year-old

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was arrested after grabbing a 4-year-old child in a store

The mother was able to free her child while screaming at the man and immediately called 911, Defuniak Springs Police said.

“The mother’s quick response is what kept this from becoming a potentially bad incident,” Chief James Hurley said. “We can’t stress enough to be aware of your surroundings and ready to take action in cases like this one. The mother did just what she was supposed to do.”

The suspect, 26-year-old Otto Reginaldo Xol-Xol, fled the scene but was found almost immediately by officers in a nearby automotive parts store.

Authorities said Xol-Xol was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

A Walton County deputy spoke to the suspect, who reportedly said that he grabbed the 4-year-old because he liked him.

Xol-Xol was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail where he was booked and charged for child abuse and disorderly intoxication.