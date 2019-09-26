Florida mother of 4 was fatally beaten with baseball bat, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Marion County mother who was found dead in Georgia earlier this month had been fatally beaten with a baseball bat, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Casei Jones, 32, was found dead near Brantley County in Georgia. The remains of her four children were found the next day.

Jones and her four children, Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, had not been seen for six weeks.

Michael Jones is suspected of killing them.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators believe Michael Jones killed his family in Marion County, stored their bodies and then drove them into southern Georgia.

According to the affidavit, Michael Jones told investigators that during an argument his wife grabbed a baseball bat. He said he took the bat from her and struck her repeatedly, the affidavit said.

His wife’s decomposing body was found in his van after he was involved in a crash Georgia.

When police arrived at the crash scene, deputies “smelled a foul odor” coming from Michael Jones’ van, according to a Brantley County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office press release.

“At this point, Mr. Jones stated to the deputy that ‘You may want to put me in handcuffs because there was a dead body inside the vehicle,'” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.