MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was shot and killed in front of her six children during an argument at a Florida park on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said the mother got into an argument with a group of people outside of Oak Grove Park at around 3 p.m.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired at her SUV as she drove away, according to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ. Her vehicle went on to strike two other cars.

The group that shot at the woman fled the scene, according to police. The mother died at the site of the shooting.

The six children, whose ages range from seven to 17, were not harmed during the incident. Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or the victim’s identity.

A nearby elementary school was put into lockdown while police investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).