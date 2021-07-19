Florida mother arrested after her 7-month-old baby ingests fentanyl

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

Cape Coral Police

CAPE CORAL. Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother was arrested after her 7-month-old daughter was found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, given Narcan by doctors.

On June 30, the Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of Patrina Gordon Miller, 30, after she found her daughter not breathing.

When officers arrived they found the baby laying on the living room floor unresponsive and began CPR until an ambulance arrived.

According to officers, the baby was in respiratory arrest and had pinpoint pupils when she arrived at the hospital, officers said. The doctor suspected that the child ingested an opioid and administered Narcan. Immediately after the dose, the girl cried and her pupils dilated, police said.

Further testing found that the baby girl tested positive for fentanyl.

Miller was the primary caregiver of the child and was arrested on July 16, police said. She faces charges of neglect of a child, a first-degree felony. She was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Miller is currently out on bail and the baby is recovering with other family members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss