PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Palm Bay police arrested the mother of an 11-month-old who died after being left in a car for three hours.

Bulaine Molme, 37, told investigators that she arrived late to a church service she was officiating on Sunday at the Mount of Olives Evangelical Church. Molme said she believed her daughter was brought inside by a member of the church.

About three hours later, police said the mother noticed the 11-month-old was not inside or with any church member. She went to her car and saw her daughter still in her car seat and unresponsive, according to police.

911 was called and CPR was started until first responders arrived at the church. The baby was taken to Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Police Chief Mario Augello said.

Investigators said they arrested Molme on Thursday. She is being charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.