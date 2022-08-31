MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and son were among those arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at a Florida apartment complex last month that landed four teenagers in the hospital.

According to a NBC Miami report, police said Huguette Acosta, 46, her son, 20-year-old Ariel Acosta, were arrested on Tuesday, along with 20-year-old Quintavious Bryson. They are accused of opening fire at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on July 29, striking two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds.





Huguette Acosta, 46, Ariel Acosta, 20, Quintavious Bryson, 20 (via Miami-Dade Corrections)

Detectives used security footage to identify the car and while searching it, they found a bullet casing matching those found at the apartment complex, according to an arrest report. Ariel Acosta reportedly told detectives that he was driving the car, while Bryson and another man were passengers. He told police that the third unidentified man was the one who opened fire from the car.

Police said Acosta’s mom, Huguette, was an accessory after the fact, accused of tampering with physical evidence by switching the license plate on the car to protect her son. All three suspects were charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to police.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and tireless efforts of everyone involved in the investigation,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said in a statement to NBC Miami. “This is a testament to our commitment, and I continue to stand firm and not allow our communities to be plagued with gun violence.”