Florida mother accused of abusing adopted 14-year-old son

Florida

Santa Rosa Sheriff

MILTON, Fla. (Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal/WKRG) — Authorities say a Florida woman is accused of abusing her 14-year-old adopted son.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says it’s the worst case of child abuse he’s encountered in his law enforcement career.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested on May 8 and charged with aggravated child abuse. Johnson told reporters on Monday that additional charges could be added once the investigation is completed.

Johnson said Hyler abused all four of her adopted children but targeted one of the children particularly — a 14-year-old boy.

Johnson said Hyler cut him on the arms and head; made him sleep on a concrete floor; punched him and beat him with a dog chain; and chipped his teeth using pliers.

Johnson said investigators are talking to two other adults Hyler had adopted and have grown up to see if the abuse was even farther spread. The sheriff’s office was tipped off by a child who texted someone and told them about the abuse, Johnson said.

“In 38 years, I’ve never seen someone do something to a child like that,” he said.

She’s being held on $100,000 bond.

