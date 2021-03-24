Florida mom wearing boxing glove fights student at daughter’s school, according to reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville mother was charged with child abuse after fighting a child at her daughter’s school while wearing a boxing glove, according to reports.

Edith Riddle, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.

According to the arrest report, a school safety officer heard a “frantic” announcement over their school radio around noon that there was a fight underway outside the cafeteria.

When the officer arrived, they found that Riddle had gotten into a physical fight with a child unrelated to her. The victim was found with abrasions on her knees and forearms.

According to the police report, Riddle had just exited the school with her own daughter after a meeting with the vice principal about her 8th grader’s “hostile outbursts” at another student. Rather than leaving the campus after the meeting, First Coast News says Riddle’s daughter went to the cafeteria to start a fight with the other child.

Riddle’s daughter threw some punches on the victim before Riddle joined in, throwing punches herself. Riddle had a boxing glove on her hand when she arrived at the school and had told officials it was super glued to her wrist and unable to be removed, according to FCN.

The victim’s parent arrived at the school and told police she wanted to pursue criminal charges before taking the child to a nearby hospital.

Riddle was arrested and charged with one count of “child abuse with a personal/special weapon.”