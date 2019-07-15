Florida mom uses personal experience to invent pacifier cover

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (NBC News) – If you’re a new or expecting mom, you know about the struggle to keep everything clean and sanitized for a newborn, especially pacifiers.

One Florida mom’s personal experience has led her to the path of innovation.

Jennifer Melvin lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, got an idea when her little bundle of joy was born. Six years later, her idea is finally coming to fruition.

“I didn’t think about it or anything like this until my daughter was born and she was in the NICU and they emphasized and really honed into you that everything needs to be as sanitized as possible,” Melvin said.

She created a pacifier cover called the Keepsie.

“There is a stroller cover, diaper bag cover. I mean there are just covers for absolutely everything,” she said.

While it’s hard to believe, her invention was the only one out there that allows for a pacifier clip.

“It was solving a problem I didn’t realize I had,” said Initial Styles store owner, Shannon Vivo. “And I loved it also because she developed it after having a baby in NICU and my son was in the NICU from the month and a half after he was born.”

Melvin also says the Keepsie also fits one of the more popular pacifier brands, the WubbaNub.