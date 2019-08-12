Florida mom upset with rezoning threatens to shoot up elementary school, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A Florida mother allegedly threatened to shoot up an elementary school after the school district rezoned her children, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Miranda Perez was arrested Monday after they were made aware of her correspondence with a man on Facebook messenger.

During a video chat, Perez allegedly referenced Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of massacring 17 people and injuring 17 others at his former high school in Parkland in February 2018.

Perez reportedly told the man she was going to add Cruz’s half-brother, Zachary Cruz, as a friend on Facebook because she liked “violent things.”

After their chat, she sent the man a message that read, “I’m thinking of doing a school shooting at Barton,” according to the report.

Barton Elementary School is the school her children were being moved to. The school is located in Lake Worth Beach.

Detectives say Perez admitted to sending the messages and told them “she did think about shooting the school, but claimed she would never actually do it.”

Perez was arrested for sending a written threat to commit bodily injury and booked into the Palm Beach County jail. Her bond was set to $5,000.

