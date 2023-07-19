TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami mother is facing charges after she went on a parody website to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Jazmin Paez, 18, allegedly went on rentahitman.com, requesting a hitman, and additionally sent pictures of her son and the exact location of where he would be.

The owner of the website, Robert Iness told WTVJ that the site was initially for a cybersecurity company, but over the years, he’s received requests for those services.

Iness said many of the requests are fake, but Paez’s seemed too real.

“The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address. That to me is a red flag,” Iness said. “If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it.“

Iness claimed he called the Miami-Dade Police Department but they had trouble believing him.

“They were not interested. They sent me an email saying if I contacted one more time they were going to send a cease and desist letter,” Iness said.

Paez was arrested Tuesday on charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from her child.

WTVJ reported that the family says the toddler is safe and with relatives.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.