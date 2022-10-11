TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mom was arrested and accused of threatening to beat up a school principal and blow up the school after she was given a traffic citation while waiting to pick her child up after class, authorities said.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, of Melbourne, was issued a traffic citation by a School Resource Deputy and a trespass warning from the school for causing a disruption. She was told she would need to make arrangements for someone else to pick her child up from school.

“As you might imagine, based upon her disruptive behavior and demeanor, Pirozzi didn’t take too kindly to that,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“As a result, she threw the trespass warning out of the car window and after that little unpleasant display of anger, then preceded to call the school’s principal and threatened to ‘punch and beat her butt’ if she was not allowed to come on campus to pick up her child,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the post.

When Pirozzi’s realized her threat to beat up the principal was ineffective, she called 911 and said “I need someone to meet me at the school and if someone don’t help me get my child, I will blow this b**** up,” the sheriff’s office said.

Due to Pirozzi’s threats, the school was placed on lockdown until it was determined that Pirozzi was not a threat to the staff or students.

Pirozzi was taken into custody on a total bond of $22,500 and transported to the Brevard County Jail for fleeing and eluding, operating a vehicle without a valid license, disturbing a school function, and false report of a bomb.

“While I can’t be positive, I’m pretty sure that threatening to blow up the school hurts your chances of getting the “mother of the year award!!” Ivey added in the post. “Simply put, we will not tolerate someone making threats on our campuses, so if you want to see just how quickly your butt will go to jail for making threats against our schools…Mess Around and Find Out!!”