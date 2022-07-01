TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) — A Florida mother was hospitalized after she was shot in a home invasion, according to Seminole County deputies.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that deputies were called to a home in Winter Park around 12:30 a.m. after a reported shooting.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the woman injured from a gunshot wound near the front of the home.

Deputies said the woman’s 15-year-old son told them that three men broke into the home through a side window, hit him in the head, and shot his mother. The shooting happened in front of the teenager and his 5-year-old brother.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, according to WESH.

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition while the teenager was treated for minor injuries. The 5-year-old was not harmed.

According to deputies, the shooting was not a random act.