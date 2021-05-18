Florida mom shot dead in driveway during botched carjacking; 1 suspect sought

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Roxana Sanchez, an Orange County mother who was killed in her own driveway before Mother’s Day.

Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray, 17, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder, according to Orlando police.

Detectives are still looking for a second suspect, police said.

The Crimeline reward is $10,000 for information regarding this case.

Officials said the suspects followed her home before the deadly confrontation took place.

On Friday, May 7, Sanchez and her friend went out for shopping and dinner in Waterford Lakes. Then, investigators said they were followed home by two men who tried to get them out of the car, then shot and killed Sanchez.

Last week, her family made an emotional plea for information.

The case is also getting national attention.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina was on Fox News recently, saying some information has been coming in. He said detectives are working around the clock.

Right now, investigators say videos they have obtained have been key pieces of evidence.

Detectives say the videos show the killers’ car.

Officials said the suspect vehicle is a white or silver four-door sedan with a sunroof. They said it should have a small amount of damage, including paint from where the victims’ car backed into it.

Investigators are continuing to ask people who have any information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call Crimeline to leave an anonymous tip. That number is 1-800-423-TIPS.