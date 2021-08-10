Florida mom sentenced for beating 7-year-old daughter to death

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) — A woman who beat her 7-year-old daughter to death near Deland will spend 25 years in prison.

Janee Dickson, 28, pleaded no contest to aggravated manslaughter of a child in late June and was sentenced this week.

Volusia sheriff’s detectives started investigating the case on March 6, 2018, after Kamia Jean-Baptiste was airlifted from Florida Hospital DeLand to Florida Hospital South in Orlando. Kamia had injuries and visible trauma that indicated she’d been physically abused, deputies said.

Kamia died the following day and an autopsy determined she had hemorrhaging of the soft tissue in her legs, back and backside which were likely a result of physical abuse, deputies said.

The cause of death listed in the autopsy report was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Her mother first claimed the child fell on a playground then later blamed her boyfriend.

