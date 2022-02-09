Florida mom screams for help as ex kills kids, self: police

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) — A Miami Lakes neighborhood was shaken by violence Tuesday night after a man shot his two children before killing himself in a domestic dispute, police said.

According to a report by NBC affiliate WTVJ, Miami-Dade police said the double murder-suicide began as a domestic dispute.

Police said the mother of the children tried to contact her ex-husband since it was becoming late on a school night, but did not get a response.

Witnesses said the woman eventually tracked her family to a home on Miami Lakes Drive using her phone.

According to police, the mother was in the home around 9:30 p.m. when her ex-husband shot their 9-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Neighbors said they heard the mother screaming for help.

“I ran out of the house,” resident Madga Peña said. “I bolted over there because I just heard the screaming, the screams were really horrible, they were horrible the screams.”

Peña was with the mother as they gave chest compressions to the children in an attempt to revive them.

“At that point, I was crying already,” she said. “I think I went into shock cause I was just like freaked out. I don’t know.”

Despite the mother’s efforts, she could not save her children.

Police have not identified the victims or suspect in the situation.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez called the deaths “senseless” in a post on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the victims,” Ramirez said.