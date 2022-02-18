Florida mom says day care left daughter locked inside

Florida
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A woman called 911 after found her 2-year-old daughter crying inside a dark and empty South Florida child care center.

Stephanie Martinez found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up when she arrived Tuesday afternoon to pick up her daughter.

News outlets report that she called the girl’s aunt to see if she had the child. That’s when she saw the little girl peering out the window.

Police and fire rescue crews forced the doors open and let her out.

The company says in a statement that it takes all issues of safety seriously.

It was not clear how the child was left locked inside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss