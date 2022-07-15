TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is looking for justice after her daughter was seriously injured when a car hit her and her friend while they were riding their bicycles Monday night.

Donna Allen of Osceola County told NBC affiliate WESH that she was working when she was told that her daughter Jenna Allen and her friend were hit by a car in St. Cloud.

The car dragged Jenna around 50 feet before it left the scene, leaving her with a brain injury and hearing loss from the collision.

“She’s got a fractured skull and the bleeding is coming out of her nose and ears,” Allen told WESH.

Jenna’s friend also survived the wreck with minor injuries. Both were taken to a hospital following the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver and their Sebring sedan, which was heading east at the time.

“I just want whoever hit her to be severely punished. That’s a human being,” Allen said.

Jenna is still recovering from her injuries, but Allen told WESH that the situation could have been much worse.

“What happens if another car behind that person could’ve ran her over and finished the job?” Allen said. “My child could’ve been dead.”