Florida mom of three dies after getting COVID-19, sheriff’s office says

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother of three and community activist has died of COVID-19 complications, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced the death of Dawn Arezzi, asking the community to pray for her family. Arezzi was reportedly a part of the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Engagement Team (Sheriff’s NET) before her death.

The Sheriff’s NET is a program in which community members speak regularly with deputies to come up strategies to help support their neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss