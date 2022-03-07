Florida mom left 27-day-old baby in car while gambling, deputies say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 27-day-old and its mother, Bionca Locket (Courtesy: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leaving her 27-day-old baby in a car while she played in an arcade, according to deputies.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Bionca Kimyata Lockett, 32, of Sebastian left the infant in the car for around an hour and 45 minutes while she gambled at the Sebastian Square plaza.

The baby was found to be malnourished, dehydrated, had visibly dry skin and chapped lips. According to deputies at the scene, the baby was also poorly cleaned.

The sheriff’s said the mother did not have any formula for the child so a responding deputy had to buy formula for the child.

Deputies also said the car was left unlocked and running when they rescued the child.

Locket was charges with two counts of felony child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss