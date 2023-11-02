TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old DeLand mom was arrested after she left her 7-year-old daughter alone in an unlocked car outside of a bar, police said.

Police arrived at 2:58 a.m. to a call regarding a young girl walking up to the bar, looking for her mom.

They discovered the child was left alone in the unlocked car, which was turned off, in a dark parking lot with no lights. Officers stayed with the child as they looked for the mom.

Around 6:30 a.m., after hours of looking, police came across the mom, Veronica Elliott walking up to the officers, asking for the time.

Police said Elliott was covered in dirt, swaying with movements, and missing her shoes. When officers told her the time, they said she appeared surprised and said she only meant to be away for 10 minutes.

Elliott’s slurred speech and body movements led officers to believe she was under the influence.

Elliott was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail. She is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

DCF took custody of the child.