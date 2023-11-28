MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman was arrested after hitting her son with her car while attempting to strike two other children, according to police.

According to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ, Quantavia Miltanise Samuel, 33, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Samuel told police her son called to tell her he was being jumped and one of the attackers was armed with a handgun. She climbed into her Toyota Rav4, according to the arrest report, and drove over to the fight.

Her son told police the other juveniles ran off after Samuel struck him with her SUV. She followed them to their home, according to police, but the altercation ended there.

Police were later called to Samuel’s home after the son complained of leg and hip pain. He was taken to a Miami hospital for treatment.

When police questioned Samuel, she said she intended to hit the children who were fighting her son, according to WTVJ. “When asked how she managed to strike her son with the vehicle, the defendant stated ‘I was trying to get them off my son’,” the arrest report stated.

According to a Miami police spokesperson, it appears no gun was involved in the altercation.

“She wanted to hit these two kids,” Michael Vega told WTVJ. “This is what we say all the time, if there’s a problem like this, the correct thing would have been that she call the police and then she can respond, which if we would have been there, we would have prevented this.”

The Department of Children and Families was also called to investigate the incident.