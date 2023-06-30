PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A first-time mother delivered her baby boy on the side of a busy Florida road with the help of her doula last weekend.

I’sis Davis said she started having pain at home so she called her doula, Tabatha Seppala. Seppala quickly realized Davis was in labor. Together, they jumped into the car and headed to a hospital in St. Augustine.

Suddenly, Davis’ water broke while they were on US-1. After two contractions and three pushes, she gave birth to a boy named Akovi Ezeriah Davis.

The family said the baby was born three weeks early.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, like, he’s here like, I did this, like, we’re in the car,'” I’sis told WESH.

Seppala said she caught the baby between the dashboard and the seat.

“I did not think that I was going to be delivering a baby on the side of US 1,” Seppala said.

Both Davis and the baby are healthy and safe.

“He is my miracle baby. My first miracle baby,” said Anthony Davis, the baby’s father.

The baby was also given a fitting nickname: the hitchhiker.