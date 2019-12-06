Florida mom, dad, son each battling a specific type of cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT/CNN) – A Florida family is looking for more than just gifts this Christmas—they are hoping for a miracle.

Its no coincidence Chef Benoit Desclefs, his wife Kathy and their 17-year-old son Luke share a love of food and family. Their happy place is in the kitchen at the family’s French-American restaurant, The Magnificat Cafe.

What’s is a horrible coincidence — all three of them have cancer.

Five years ago Kathy was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Then this August, Benoit was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

And fast forward to October, Luke, a senior in high school, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I found a lump on my neck and I thought it was weird and I told my mom,” he said.

“With Benoit, they’ve said roughly 12 years. With Luke, he has a very good prognosis if he responds to treatment. And we’ll know how well he responds next week when they do a pet scan. And for me, um it’s hard to say because the variant I have is so rare they don’t have a lot of data on that,” Kathy said.

For a family facing such a tough time – you would never know it.

“We are set up for God to show up because it’s so over the top,” Kathy said.

Even with all three battling cancer, they continue to keep the family business cooking.

“We’re known for our quiche and were known for our soup.”

All they’re asking for are prayers and your patronage.

The Desclefs family have had to hire extra help because of their failing health.

