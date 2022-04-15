JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter during a high-speed chase.

The state attorney’s office in Jacksonville on Thursday filed formal charges against Pamela Cabrera. Police say she kidnapped the child late last month. When a police officer spotted her vehicle at a red light, she sped away and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

Her vehicle crashed into a retention pond along Interstate 95. The child’s body was found by divers outside of the vehicle at the bottom of the pond.

The child lived with her aunt and uncle after her mom was deemed unfit.