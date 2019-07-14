Live Now
Florida mom charged with felony after daughter licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back

by: WTLV, NBC News Channel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NBC News/WTLV) – A Florida mother is facing a felony charge after a video surfaced of her daughter licking a tongue depressor and put it back at a doctor’s office.

30-year-old Cori Ward appeared in court Friday. The charge she received was tampering with consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury.

Tuesday the video surfaced that showed her daughter licking a tongue depressor and then putting it back with other supplies at a Jacksonville doctor’s office.

Ward’s bail was set at $2,500.

The judge ordered her not contact the doctor’s office and to stay off social media.

