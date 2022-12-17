ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter’s death Friday.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to a report of a dead 7-year-old girl at Arnold Palmer Hospital in early May.

The child was brought to the hospital by her mother, 28-year-old Viviana Roig Caballero, while suffering from severe swelling on her legs and trouble breathing, according to investigators.

Detectives worked to investigate whether the child’s death was caused by a criminal act.

“They interviewed witnesses and worked with the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, and specifically the Assistant Medical Director for Child Protection Team, Dr. Kessler, who was crucial to the investigation, to determine the child sustained serious injury because of a suspected fall, but medical treatment was not sought for a considerable length of time, unfortunately too late,” the department said.

Wednesday, officers determined that there was enough evidence to establish probable cause for aggravated manslaughter, and Friday, officers took Caballero into custody.