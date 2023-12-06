TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl who was fatally shot by her brother was charged with aggravated manslaughter and child neglect, according to court records.

The court filed the charge for 24-year-old Krystal Maria Banegas on Nov. 30 after the fatal shooting on Nov. 5 at a Miami home, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

WTVJ said the 4-year-old’s brother got ahold of an unsecured gun in the home and shot the girl in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Miami-Dade police said four children, ages 6, 4, 3, and 2 were in the home at the time of the shooting.

An arrest report obtained by WTVJ said the siblings were in a bedroom where 25-year-old Quavanta Demettris Ennels’ gun was in a book bag. The brother pulled out the gun and fired it, hitting 4-year-old Josalyn Marie Taylor-Rolle in the head.

However, an arrest warrant for Ennels said two of the siblings said Ennels put the gun on a table, contradicting his claim that it was in a book bag.

Ennels confessed to leaving the loaded gun with four unsupervised children, according to WTVJ. The gun was purchased three months before the shooting for $250.

He was arrested on a firearm possession charge while being a convicted felon and is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter and child neglect.

Banegas’ first appearance and Ennels court hearing both took place Wednesday morning.