TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mom’s phone checks put a stop to a man’s plans to have sex with her underage daughter, according to deputies.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the mother found out about 32-year-old Terrance Hughes’ plans to engage in sexuality activity with her daughter while doing a routine phone check of the girl’s phone in April.

Deputies said Hughes, who lives in Port Orange, used Snapchat in an attempt to lure the girl to a sexual encounter. Hughes was accused of attempting to meet with the teenager multiple times.

The victim told authorities she did not know who Hughes was or his age. After speaking with the victim, the sheriff’s office initiated a two-month investigation into the matter.

“During the investigation, an undercover detective assumed the victim’s online and texting communications with Hughes,” the sheriff’s office said. “During the text conversation, the detective and Hughes discussed sexual activity – initiated by Hughes – and their age differences. The detective made several comments revealing the age of the victim, 15 years old.”

Hughes messaged the undercover detective about wanting to meet and asking for sexually explicit photos, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office said Hughes also sent two pictures of himself.

Deputies arrested Hughes at his home Thursday on a charge of soliciting a child/person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct and use of a two-way communication device.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for other victims in the case. If you know anything, call 386-323-3574.