Florida mom, baby narrowly escape oncoming Brightline train before crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A mother and her 3-month-old baby were able to exit their vehicle and get to safety moments before a Brightline train collided with the vehicle in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the crash happened in Delray Beach and was the second crash involving a Brightline train over the past three days in Palm Beach County.

Police said the woman was trying to cross the tracks at a dead end street before the crash.

After she and her baby girl survived the scary ordeal, the 28-year-old mother knocked on doors of homes nearby and told residents someone was after her, officials said. Police believed the woman was having a mental episode. She was hospitalized under the Baker Act, according to WPTV.

The child’s grandmother was contacted along with the Florida Department of Children and Families.