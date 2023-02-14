OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said they are looking for a mother and baby who went missing over a month ago.

The Ocala Police Department said Sabrena Wakeley, 24, and her baby, 9-month-old Miley Wakelely, were last seen on Jan. 5 at the Candlewood Suites on 3835 W. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala.

Police said the Florida Department of Children and Families had a court order to take custody of the child.

It is believed that the mother and her baby could be in South Carolina or New York.

If you know where they are, call local law enforcement or the OPD at 352-369-7000.