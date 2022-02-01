Florida mom arrested after repeatedly locking 2-year-old in closet, sheriff says

Patricia Childress, left, and the closet the child was found in. (Courtesy: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Melbourne mother was arrested last Thursday after she allegedly locked her 2-year-old girl in a hotel closet, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote that deputies made the discovery when they moved to arrest Patricia Ann Childress, 25, on a warrant for child neglect.

Ivey said she was staying in the hotel room with her 2-year-old and another person that was wanted by sheriff’s office deputies as well.

After arresting Childress, deputies searched the room and found Childress’ child in the closet.

“The closet was completely dark and was barricaded shut from the outside with numerous items that prevented the door from being opened by the child,” Ivey said. “The two year old had dried food on her face and hair and was only wearing a shirt with no pants and a diaper, that was completely soiled with urine and feces. The closet had no lights, no toys, no food, no water and only contained a pillow and a blanket.”

The sheriff said Childress tried to say the child wanted to be in the closet but later admitted to forcing the toddler in there because she was frustrated with her.

Investigators also learned from an underage witness that Childress repeatedly locked the toddler in the closet when she acts up and only lets her out “the mom only lets her out if the cops are coming!”

Childress was charged with child neglect and aggravated child abuse for the alleged crime.

“Sadly, by law, the bond for the Aggravated Child Abuse charge could only be set at $5,000.00 but thankfully our team arrested the perpetrator and worked with DCF to make certain the children are now in a safe environment!” Ivey said.