LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mom was arrested after she lied about stolen Christmas gifts, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Shana Hudson, 39, reported that her Lehigh Acres home had been burglarized on Nov. 19. The report made to deputies claimed Christmas gifts were stolen from inside Hudson’s home, leaving her kids without gifts for the holiday season.

While investigating the case, the East District Criminal Investigations Detectives coordinated a donation from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit in Lehigh Acres and funds from LCSO’s “Shop with a Cop” to surprise the mother with new gifts.

However, deputies said a tip to Crime Stoppers led detectives to evidence that Hudson had lied about the burglary. The items that were reported stolen were found hidden at a family member’s home.

Detectives said they found probable cause to arrest Hudson for making a false report to law enforcement officers.

“Hudson was transported to the Marceno Motel for her charge where this Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

“This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.”