MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade woman was charged with child neglect after her 6-year-old daughter was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for several drugs.

According to a WPLG report, Nyla Evans, 24, was arrested after her daughter tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines at Jackson North hospital in North Miami Beach. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics at around 12:25 a.m. on Monday.

An arrest report said that the child told officers she was home all day with her mother.

“The victim stated that she ate her Lunchable and drank her juice and that made her ‘feel dizzy,’” Miami-Dade officers wrote in the report. “She stated she told ‘mommy’ but ‘Mommy put me to sleep.’”

Evans reportedly told police that she gave her daughter lunch at 3 p.m. and she started to slur her speech and drag her feet about three hours later. She told officers that she smokes marijuana, but not in front of her daughter. She said she didn’t know how the child tested positive for the drugs.

The arrest report stated that Evans put her daughter to bed because she “looked tired”. She then reportedly gave her daughter some milk and put her in the bathroom at around 10:30 p.m. because she “thought she got into rat poison”.